Arsenal returned to winning ways after defeating Burnley 3-1 in the first Premier League fixture on Saturday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a brace.

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi came off the bench to fire home the third goal that confirmed Arsenal’s first victory in three matches following their loss to Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League and League Cup respectively.

Aubameyang’s brace also ensured that he returned to the summit of Premier Leagues top scorers chart with a total of 12 goals.

Salah’s strike against Wolves on Friday left Aubameyang second among the division’s top marksmen, but the Gabon international was clinical in either half of a game that saw Arsenal bury the memory of their 3-2 loss at Southampton and 2-0 League Cup reverse against Tottenham.

Unai Emery started Mesut Ozil for the first time in a league game since November 11 and the German made a strong case for a regular spot in an Arsenal side pushing Chelsea hard for fourth place in the table.

Defeat leaves Burnley in danger of going second-bottom later on Saturday depending on results elsewhere after Sean Dyche’s men forced a second-half goal through Ashley Barnes, but failed to muster a comeback that might have earned them a precious point.