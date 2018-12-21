Police in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, have recovered the bodies of five people killed by a group of armed bandits who attacked a village in Zamfara State, a police official has said.

Concise News understands that the bandits invaded Gidan Halilu village in Billashe district of Birnin Magaji on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shehu, who is the police spokesman in the state, explained that the command got the report of the attack and consequently deployed personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) in the village.

The police said they had restored normalcy in the area and urged the people of the state to report strange movement or persons to the security agencies.