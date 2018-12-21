What Atiku Will Do To Nigeria If Elected President In 2019 - Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will divide Nigeria if elected in 2019.

Garus Gololo, the National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Benue State, made the claim in a statement on Thursday.

Gololo’s comment was in response to the Atiku campaign media organization’s allegations that there would be more killings in the country is President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected.

The statement, however, did not rest well with the Miyetti leader who said he was disappointed with Atiku for making such comment.

“We Fulani herdsmen are not killers and before Buhari came to power, there were crises between farmers and herders in Benue, Tarawa, Nasarawa, Adamawa and some other states,” he added.

“I am disappointed in Atiku because he had already divided Nigeria even when he has not come to power.

“Buhari has nothing to do with herdsmen, he is a Nigerian and it is the people of Nigeria that voted him into power and l believe they will still vote him again in 2019.”

According to him, “Nigerians should ask Atiku about the N68.8bn proceeds from NEPA which he sold when he superintended over the privatization process of the then NEPA.

“People should talk about the power plants or the money he raised from the sale of that public asset.

“As far as I am concerned, Atiku is not a credible candidate to contest the coming presidential election in Nigeria because he is so sentimental and if they vote him in as president, he would divide Nigeria the more.

“So, for us Fulanis, we are not killers, neither are we criminals nor kidnappers and President Buhari has nothing to do with herdsmen.

“It is the people of Nigeria who voted Buhari in 2015 and they will still vote him. The crisis between farmers and herdsmen is a common thing everywhere across the world it is not peculiar to Nigeria.”