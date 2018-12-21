US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday resigned in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American forces from Syria and his rejection of international alliances.

Mattis had repeatedly told friends and aides over recent months that he viewed his responsibility to protect the United States’ 1.3 million active-duty troops as worth the concessions necessary as defence secretary to a mercurial president.

But on Thursday, the defense chief decided that the president’s decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 American troops from Syria was a step too far.

According to New York Times, officials said Mattis went to the White House with his resignation letter already written, but nonetheless made a last attempt at persuading Trump to reverse his decision about Syria, which the president announced on Wednesday over the objections of his senior advisers.

Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general, was rebuffed. Returning to the Pentagon, he asked aides to print out 50 copies of his resignation letter and distribute them around the building.

He wrote: “My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defence whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”