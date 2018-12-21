The Super Eagles are billed to take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly game on the 26th of March ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Nigeria, in March 2016, lost 0-1 to Egypt in a 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The friendly encounter was confirmed by the Egyptian Football Association (EFF)on Thursday.

“The Egyptian Football Association(EFA) has received approval from Nigeria for a friendly match between the two countries in Nigeria on March 26 during the international window, which will also see the last national team qualifiers against Niger in Niamey between March 22-24,” the Egyptian FA wrote.

The venue for the clash is yet be confirmed with Nigeria billed to play Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture before the game.