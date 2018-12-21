Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Nigerian Premier League Side
Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has joined Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Katsina United.

Ezenwa left Enyimba at the end of the last season when his one-year contract ended with the Aba side.

His move to the Katsina side was delayed following his demand for an N700,000-a-month salary.

The Eagles goalkeeper signed the deal with the Changi Boys on Thursday after undergoing his medicals.

“We will have the boost of @SuperEagles_ goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the forthcoming season as the former @SunshineFCAkure star signed the dotted lines for @fckatsinaunited after passing medicals,” Katsina United tweeted.

He was part of the Nigerian team that went to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia but did not play any match.

 

