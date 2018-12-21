SON Says 70% Of Lubricants In Nigeria Substandard

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has said that about 70 percent of lubricants in the market are substandard.

Osita Aboloma, who is the Director-General of SON, noted this recently in a meeting of stakeholders in the lubricant industry.

According to Aboloma, “The meeting was as a result of the persistent complaints from the consumers on the effect of the influx of substandard and adulterated engine oil that has led to the failure of machineries that are used in manufacturing.

“The products are life-threatening and create a drain on the economy. After our nationwide campaign of fighting substandard lubricants, we had to let dealers know that what we have seen is not satisfactory while also having a workable partnership to see how we can combat the menace.

“This is why we let them know that when they register their products, it becomes the responsibility of SON to protect them from purveyors of substandard products.

“Some of the goods that are dangerous will have to be destroyed while some undergo corrective measures all at the cost of the owners of such products.”