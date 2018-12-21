Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declared in his press conference on Friday that he would relish the opportunity to be the permanent boss at Manchester United.

The 45-year-old Norwegian, a legendary former player at Old Trafford, has been appointed interim boss until the end of the season, replacing Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Solskjaer, on loan from Norway’s Molde, admitted that he has not looked beyond the end of the current campaign with the club where he spent nearly 15 years as a player and coach.

But he said he would be interested in taking the job permanently should the opportunity arise.

“When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah’,” he said.

“I’m happy to help out and my job now for the next six months is to do as well as I can and move the club forward as well as I can.

“I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United and I am one of them. But it is not something we’ve talked about, they’ll do a process now for the next six months.”