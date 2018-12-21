Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his focus is solely on leading the Red Devils for the next six months.

Solskjaer, who took his first United training session on Thursday, added that he is not thinking about the possibility of taking the manager’s job permanently.

The former striker will run the first team while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager, with Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc all linked with the role.

Solskjaer while speaking with MUTV said: “I’m going to enjoy the ride. It’s six months. I’m back home. I’m going to be myself. The club is running a process to find the next manager so I’m going to be myself in the meantime with Mick, Kieran and Michael. We’ll get the players enjoying their football again.

“I’ve had 300-400 games as a first-team manager. I’m confident. I’ve won the league, I’ve won cups, I’ve been relegated. It’s about man management. It’s about managing players, staff and it’s about getting the best out of everyone.

“The boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] will always be the best at that. I get my managerial style from him. He’s been the biggest influence but then again we’re different.

“I’m a different personality. I like to speak to people, I like to engage with people. I want to see people express themselves. That makes me happy.”

He added, “Everyone will get a chance,” he said. “Everyone starts with a clean slate. You’ve got to start somewhere. I’ve seen the last few games. You pick a team now and you move on. Everyone will get their chance.

“The amount of games coming up is no problem because we’ve got quality players and they’ll get a chance to show that they’re Manchester United players.

“We’re in a results business and we want to win games. That’s my job to help the players. We want to see them play the football they can do.”

Solskjaer, who spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford during his playing career, has returned to United with the club sixth in the Premier League – 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 11 points adrift of the Champions League places.