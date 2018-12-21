Senator Shehu Sani has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is making up “an excuse” ahead of the 2019 elections.

Sani who represents Kaduna Central made the comment in a reaction to allegations by the party that the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) is procuring Russian hackers to penetrate Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) servers for the elections.

He noted that such a statement is “foolish” and a myth and not an excuse for a free and fair election next year.

“The conjecture that Russia will meddle or temper with our elections if the electoral bill is signed and applied is baloney,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Its an untenable mythical tale adopted and advanced as an excuse. The Government must commit and submit itself to free elections as ‘The World is watching us.’”