Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has lamented Nigeria’s over dependence on Niger Delta crude oil.

In a post on his Twitter page, the lawmaker stated that the budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari is based on ‘Oil Benchmarks’

Shehu Sani said: “Our Economy and National budgets in the last 45 years including this one is based on ‘Oil Benchmarks’.

“We are still reliant on resources from one part of the country.

“Diversification is still a myth.

“The parasitism & dependence on resources 4rm the Niger Delta remains a reality.”

Buhari on Wednesday presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.

The president proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

The appropriation bill also pegged the exchange rate at 305 US Dollars.