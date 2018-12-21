Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has dismissed the APC’s allegation of procuring Russian hackers to penetrate INEC servers ahead of the 2019 elections.

APC had accused the PDP of hiring the services of a Russian hacker in other to break into the server of the electoral commission to manipulate 2019 election results.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Sani said such claim is ‘foolish’ and a myth.

Shehu Sani wrote: “The conjecture that Russia will meddle or temper with our elections if the electoral bill is signed and applied is baloney.

“Its an untenable mythical tale adopted and advanced as an excuse.

“The Government must commit and submit itself to free elections as ‘The World is watching us'”.