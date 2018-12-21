Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will not attend the presidential debate scheduled for January 19, 2019.

Buhari is billed to debate the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and three others.

Speaking on Thursday, the Senate president noted that any President seeking to lead the country should be able to tell the people what he wants to do for them.

He said: “I am told that one has debated and you already know the answer to that debate. On the second one, I am very sure he is not going to debate.

“So how do you assess somebody who is not ready to tell you what he is going to do?

“Those days are gone, my good people. The future of this country, a country that leads the continent that is not the example we want to set for this continent.

“The whole world is going in a direction, if you are seeking a position, you must come and tell people what you want to do, you must sit down and they will ask you questions and that is why we are here.

“Today is your day, we will sit down and take questions. I hope at the end of this exercise, you will stand up and say yes, this is the team that will secure Nigeria; this is the team that will unite Nigeria; this is the team that will fight the poverty in town and bring a bright future.”