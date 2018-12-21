Read Lyrics Of 'Logo Benz' By Lil Kesh Ft Olamide 

The lyrics of “Logo Benz“, a controversial new song released by a Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh, has emerged.

Concise News had reported earlier that Lil Kesh, a former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.

The new anthem which was produced by Rexxie talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.

Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.

In the song, Olamide could be heard saying: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo,” Olamide said in the song.

Read the lyrics of the song below…

Memorable Lyrics

Za Kpata To nas viz (x2)

Loading…

Wa Kpata, wan Ka Kpata

[Olamide]

I dey pray to Jesu, Owo wa lee, Money no enter i go do blood money oo

I dey pray to Allah, Owo wa lee, Money no enter i go do blood money 00

Kpakpata le fuwa jo (X2)

Nkpatata le fuwa jo (X3)

Nkpatata le fuwa jo (X3) [Chorus]

Kpatani Logo Benz, A fera Benz

Kpatani Logo Benz, A Fera Benz

Kpatani Logo Benz, A fera Benz

Kpatani Logo Benz, A Fera Benz

[Lil Kesh]

Kpatani Logo Benz.

Meanwhile, the song has, however, generated a lot of controversies with Nigerians berating singers Olamide and Lil Kesh for purportedly promoting ritual killings and internet fraud in the song.