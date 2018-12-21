Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says the team’s style of play under Claude Puel does not suit him but the forward has vowed to do what he can to adapt to the Frenchman’s methods.

Vardy has scored 20 Premier League goals since Puel replaced Craig Shakespeare as Foxes boss in October last year but the forward has often looked isolated in games.

The ex-England striker netted 24 goals to help fire Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, with the Foxes playing a more incisive and direct brand of football under former boss Claudio Ranieri.

Asked if Puel’s possession-based philosophy suits him, Vardy told Sky Sports News: “Does it? No, but is that down to me to adapt to it? Yes.

“And obviously the only way I’m going to do that and keep progressing is working hard on the training field.

“It does get a bit frustrating but we are transitioning into a different style of play. I think we’ve just got to keep working hard on it and eventually it will get us going forward that bit quicker because when we get into attacking positions eventually the ball will get picked out for some of my runs.”

It is expected that Vardy would be restored to Leicester’s starting line-up for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday after missing the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City as a precaution following the recurrence of a groin injury.

The 31-year-old confirmed he will not require surgery to cure the problem but admits playing a number of games in a short space of time is not really an option for him right now.

“It’s just about managing it [the groin problem],” he said.

“Obviously I want to play as many games as possible, but playing the 90 minutes on Saturday there was no way it was going to get risked again [against City] on Tuesday with the chance of it putting me out long-term.

“I won’t need an operation but it is just about managing it, which is what we’ve done after playing last Saturday with a full week until my next game. It’s been managed in the right way and we’ve got a great physio department and support staff in the background.

“It is frustrating but we pick up niggles all the time and if it’s best for me to miss a game to make sure I am not out long-term, then that is what we have to do.”