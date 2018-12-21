The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi has said the rate of unemployment in Nigeria would reduce if certain areas were given adequate support.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the former Anambra State governor noted that the recent report of over 87 million Nigerians being out of job was a sad one.

The vice presidential candidate explained that if the right approach is not taken, we can have 15 million rice farmers and rice will still be expensive in the country.

Peter Obi said: “The more people that get into rice production, the more rice we produce and the more the price of rice goes up.

“It shows that there is a disconnect. If we have 10 million rice farmers, the price of rice should have been coming down.

“If they are getting it right, the number would have been reducing, the whole approach or economic architecture is wrong.

“There should be areas of concentration that needs to be focused on. There are areas that you need to sincerely support which is not happening.”