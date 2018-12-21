The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop taking credit for the construction of the new terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The opposition party made this known while reacting to the inauguration of the new terminal of the Abuja Airport by President Buhari on Thursday.

In a statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party stated that it was public knowledge that the airport project was designed, conceptualised and fully financed by its administration.

It said, “If anything, like the Port Harcourt Airport terminal building, President Buhari, in his flops, only succeeded in delaying the completion of the project, which concept and construction were perfected by the PDP, including payments to the contractors.”

“Is it not appalling that President Buhari, who, out of sheer incompetence and total disregard for the development need of our nation, cannot point to any key development project he had initiated and executed since his inauguration in 2015, despite the huge resources at his disposal, only to be going around the country, claiming credit for projects executed by the PDP?” the PDP alleged.

It claimed further that the current administration made no contribution towards the funding and execution of the airport project.

The opposition party, therefore, pleaded with Nigerians to support its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the coming general elections.

According to it, Atiku is on a mission to rescue the nation and return her to the path of good governance, development, national cohesion, and economic prosperity.