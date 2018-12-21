Unai Emery insists Mesut Ozil still has a future at Arsenal despite leaving the midfielder out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham.

Ozil watched from the stands as Arsenal lost 2-0 to their bitter rivals on Wednesday, amid speculation he could leave the club in January.

However, Emery insists Ozil remains part of his plans at the Emirates and confirmed the midfielder would be in the squad to face Burnley on Saturday.

When asked if Ozil would be included, Emery said: “Yes. I want every player with a good mentality to help us. He can give us his quality and his characteristics.

“We need Mesut Ozil.”

“Every player wants to play and help the team when we need them. The frustration is the same for everybody when they haven’t played a match.

“I have told him what we need from him. He has the commitment to help us and the quality and the characteristics to help us when the team need him on the pitch.

“Tomorrow he is in the 18 players in the squad,” he added.