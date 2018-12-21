Over 3,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senatorial District of Senator Dino Melaye.

The defectors included two former Kogi Commissioners of Water Resources, Tunji Oshanusi, and Agriculture, Femi Abolarinwa.

They were received by the APC Zonal Chairman, Ropo Asagun at the township stadium in Kabba during the official flag-off of APC Zonal Rally.

Speaking, Asagun hailed the defectors form teaming up with the ruling party.

He said: “This defection is an indication that APC is generally accepted in Kogi west, and the state at large, which is an assurance of our party’s victory in the 2019 general elections.

“The party will not discriminate against any member whether old or new.”