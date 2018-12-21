Opec Slashes Nigeria's Crude Oil Production Quota

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has reduced Nigeria’s oil production by 3.04 percent to 1.685 million barrels per day.

This cut, Concise News understands, will be for the first quarter of 2019 and is part of Opec’s efforts to tackle oversupply.

Ten non-Opec members and Opec had earlier this month agreed to slash oil production by 1.2 million bpd effective from January for an initial period of six months.

Nigeria was exempted from the previous cuts since January 2017 but was told to join the deal during the Opec meeting on December 7 in Vienna.

The Minister of Petroleum (State), Ibe Kachikwu, had said before the meeting that it will be hard for the country to drop its oil production level.