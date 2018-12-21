Some lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have kicked against the move by the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, to suspend the factional speaker, Olamide George.

The lawmakers, who were eight in number, shunned the traditional voice vote of the house when Oleyeloogun directed that George is suspended after some petitions written against the factional speaker.

In the petition, George was accused of addressing himself as the Speaker of the House in a letter written to the Debt Management Office (DMO) that it should cease to do business with Ondo State Government.

According to the petitions, the letter addressed to the DMO was also signed by 16 lawmakers, who signed the impeachment notice against the embattled Speaker, Oleyeloogun.

Though some of the lawmakers, who signed the impeachment notice and were also present at the plenary, denied their involvement in the letter, they stated that their signatures were forged.

Oloyeloogun, who presided over the plenary, stated that the letter brought the House to disrepute, and directed that George be suspended after he had directed that a 5-member committee headed by Sule Maito be constituted to investigate the letter and petitions against George.

Daily Post reports that Oleyeloogun was stunned when none of the lawmakers refused to agree to his position on the suspension of George as they ignore the traditional voting pattern of the house when the question was asked by the embattled Speaker.

The former Deputy Speaker and erstwhile Majority Leader of the house, Fatai Olotu and Gbenga Akinsoyinnu respectively, who were among the 16 lawmakers that impeached the leadership, immediately informed the Speaker that the house can only act when the committee’s report is ready.

They argued that the Speaker should allow the committee to do its work by giving the indicted lawmaker, George, a fair hearing, and not by taking unilateral decision geared towards suspending George by all means.