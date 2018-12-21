Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s most notable achievement is making Nigerians extremely poor.

In a post on his Twitter page on Friday, Omokri stated that the president made Nigeria the headquarters for extreme poverty.

Omokri wrote: “As we end 2018, it is sad to note that while America’s most notable achievement is that NASA landed a spacecraft on Mars, Buhari most notable achievement is that he landed Nigeria in extreme poverty as we officially became the world headquarters for extreme poverty.”