Nigerian singer, Olamide, has apologized to his fans over their criticism of the lyrics of his new single “Logo Benz.”

Many music fans had condemned the singer for promoting ritual killings and internet fraud through the lyrics of the song.

Olamide, Concise News had reported, launched a scathing attack on his fans for criticizing the song, describing them as “werey.”

😂😂😂😂😂 RT @_thormee: When @olamide_YBNL does amazing songs like "Shine" that talks about record label executives ripping artistes of it will not trend oo, when it is Logo Benz everybody turn werey for twitter — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) December 20, 2018

However, he has now taken to social media to apologize to his fans over his reaction, explaining why he sang the song.

“Logo Benz is for the 3rd party to have a glimpse into the current state of youths in our society,” he tweeted.

“(Runs girls x runs boys) “ I’m not sure if there’s anything like 2 much awareness, but pardon me if there is.

“It’s all over the news, it’s always been in movies, don’t box musicians.”