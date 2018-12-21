Nigerian singer Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as “Olamide,” has described critics of his new single “Logo Benz” as “werey.”

Olamide’s comment followed the reactions that trailed the release of his new single “Logo Benz” with Lil Kesh.

The new anthem, which was produced by Rexxie, talks about money ritual and how he and Lil Kesh want to buy Benz.

This generated a whole lot of buzz on social media with many music lovers condemning him for promoting internet fraud.

Reacting to the accusations, the singer tweeted that: “When @olamide_YBNL does amazing songs like “Shine” that talks about record label executives ripping artistes of it will not trend oo, when it is Logo Benz everybody turn werey for twitter.”