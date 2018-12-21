Okorocha, Amosun's Candidates Are Fake Says Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, ays candidates of other parties who placing President Muhammadu Buhari’s pictures beside theirs are fake.

Concise News reports that Adekunle Akinlade, the preferred candidate of Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, and Uche Nwosu, the choice of Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, are campaigning with Buhari’s picture despite pulling out of the ruling party after losing their bid to secure its ticket.

While Akinlade is of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Okorocha’s preferred candidate has since joined the Action Alliance (AA).

Speaking on the development in Owerri, Imo capital, at a rally to flag-off the campaign of Hope Uzodimma, governorship candidate of the APC in Imo state, Oshiomhole said the only candidate endorsed by Buhari in the state is that of the APC.

His words: “Those who are putting Buhari with their faces because they are unknown are fake. Buhari has APC as his party,” Oshiomhole said.

“Buhari has adopted Uzodinma as his governorship candidate. We brought you a message of hope not a message of lamentation and family business.

“We have come to deliver the message of hope that although things have gone wrong in the recent past, we have come to say how we will return the governance of the state to the people.”

The APC chairman assured civil servants in the state that they would not be neglected or treated with levity in Uzodinma’s government.

“The government that is coming will bring development for every son and daughter of Imo. Today is not a concert but a day to pass the message of hope,” he said.

“You have a reason for demanding change. You want a governorship candidate whose purpose is to bring development to all Imo people including civil servants who no longer know what a payday is like.

“In Uzodinma’s government, appointments will be based on merit and not family connection. We will not domesticate happiness in the hands of a few people because all Imo people will be happy,” he added.