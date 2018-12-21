Nigerians React To Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage 'Bum Bum' Fight

Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the purported feud between singers Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.
Concise News had reported that the suspected feud started when Yemi Alade took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to throw shots at an unnamed female, who according to her has been photoshopping her bum to deceive her fans on social media.
Yemi Alade warned the individual to stop deceiving fans and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.
She tweeted: “Stop increasing your ynash in your pictures! You know you are straight like “I” embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan”.
Apparently displeased with the post, Tiwa Savage, who thought the message was directed at her, took to Instagram to react.
The Mavin First Lady wrote: “Don’t start a war you cannot finish”, in what appears to be a reaction to Yemi Alade’s post.
Tiwa Savage added: “Trust me I’m not the one. I’m quiet but don’t f**k with me.”
In a swift reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their opinions on the matter with some calling on the singers to focus on important issues.
Concise News captured some of the reactions below…
While Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are singing panpangolo music, fighting over bum bum & other trivialities, Teni the Entertainer & Simi are gradually taking the top spot.
Time will tell.
— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) December 21, 2018
Am I the last person to know Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage have beef? Since when?
— Wᴏʟᴇ́ (@Kingwole) December 21, 2018
Instead of Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade to do giveaway for people, and fight poverty small, they're fighting over bum bum.
— AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage bum bum fight will get more attention than ASUU strike in the next 48 hours. #EndAsuuStrike
— Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade VS Tiwa Savage are beefing and it’s not even Christmas yet
2019 will be littty pic.twitter.com/erXzyhFNZf
— JAGS (@EtniesJags) December 21, 2018
I don’t know why Tiwa Savage is catching feelings, Yemi Alade didn’t tag her to the tweet now. And besides Tiwa Savage is a hot babe with big ass why’s sounding hurt? both of them should just sing together please.
— Hotcake 💕💋 (@Hotcake_xx) December 21, 2018
Next thing you’ll hear is Tiwa Savage featuring Yemi Alade in song
No be me una go confuse 🙇♂️
— Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) December 21, 2018
From Olamide and Lil Kesh to Yemi Alade and Tiwa, but Asuu strike wont Trend.
— Drink Water ❄ (@OSCARanking) December 21, 2018
Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Fight, after watching their fans tear each other apart Tiwa will do a concert & invite Yemi Alade. Both of them cashout & make headlines pic.twitter.com/c2hwooaO5i
— KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 21, 2018
You too you are there putting mouth inside Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade's "bum bum fight", lmao, has anybody sent you small money for christmas ehn? Small christmass change ? EhnTell me? pic.twitter.com/oA8V2fIMFc
— Oriire (@Orire_) December 21, 2018
Unpopular opinion: niniola and teni are both better musicians than yemi alade
— TOBEX👑 (@manliketobex) December 21, 2018
Truth be told, Tiwa is currently not on Yemi Alade's level at all! 🙄🙄😩 pic.twitter.com/wjqWPZyRUF
— Osirmah (@osirmah) December 21, 2018
The reason why Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage is fighting should be best known to wizkid. I don’t trust that star boy… 😂😂😂😂😂
— AFROBADOO MEDIA || SM Mavin (@OTUNBAAFROBADOO) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade: Stop increasing your bum bum in your pictures
Tiwa Savage: pic.twitter.com/OzRCwybOEX
— KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 21, 2018
I'm thinking … Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade should just release twerk videos and let's end this beef. Who is with me?? pic.twitter.com/q1So2YxyMr
— Faithful Player (@Motion_Twits) December 21, 2018
No lies, Yemi Alade is more Classic than Tiwa Savage. 🙂
— 🇳🇬 Nigeria Epic TV (@nigeria_epic_tv) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade didn't mention names.
Tiwa Savage didn't tell us who she was referring to.
How we take reach here? 😂
— DEBAYOR (@Afolabibayor) December 21, 2018
Meanwhile Teni is giving us back to back hits.
.
Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are arguing about Bum Bum.
.
Ijebu-Ode Cardi B & Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/2Iq0NkT6eG
— The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) December 21, 2018
I will rather be a 38 years sexy tiwa savage than to be a 20's yemi alade😂😂😂
Yemi alade Every were puff puff, u go fuck that one u go dey breath through ear, head, testes😂😂😂😂
— 🇳🇬🇳🇬//|)🌹🌹 🐍🐍 (@mistamd001) December 21, 2018
Tiwa savage isn't Yemi Alade's mate in anyway. I wonder how you people listen to Yemi Alade's songs, they sound like songs they use for igbo cultural dance.
— Oluwafunmilayo 🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) December 21, 2018
Yemi alade has always been jealous of Tiwa savage
Tiwa is miles ahead of her and it’s giving her sleepless nights
The only artist currently better than Tiwa in Africa are wiz, davido and Burna
So make Yemi alade the cultural dancer relax
— Terry (@Terrybrainz) December 21, 2018
Some peeps keep saying Yemi Alade is not on Tiwa Savage's level. Seriously? Yemi Alade was Nigeria's 3rd most viewed artist in 2018 behind Wizkid and Davido, She doesn't need Wizkid to be relevant abeg!
— The Real LAGOSIAN 🇳🇬 (@iam_realsmith) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade drop one innocent tweet, just 1 oh, Tiwa Savage respond with 4 defensive tweets.
Han Han, aunty Tiwa, Mourinho resume work for your office ni?
Come think of it, Yemi Alade didn't mention her name oh.#ComeMakeWeYarn
— Akinboye Akinpelumi (@Akin_akinboye) December 21, 2018
Wait, where is Tiwa Savage name in this Tweet?
Make una free Yemi Alade I beg.#ComeMakeWeYarn https://t.co/3qlSjzkupN
— Akinboye Akinpelumi (@Akin_akinboye) December 21, 2018
If yemi alade don’t geddifokkof with her bloated self. Loud mouthed glutton .
— Mandy🌚 (@MaPrLo2) December 21, 2018
How many undergraduates do we have on twitter & are currently home due to the ASUU strike? Does the strike not bother you? can't you all speak up and make #EndASUUstrike trend? The energy ya'll spend tweeting about Olamide, Tiwa & Yemi Alade etc can be used to talk about ASUU
— Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) December 21, 2018
Even Twitter made it obvious.
Trending
1. Yemi Alade
2. Tiwa Savage
We all know Yemi Alade is a better singer, better dancer and body na killer. Yemi is also witty. An African King 👑 I Stan.
Tiwa Savage is good too but person
Pass nii
— Daddy Chula 👑 (@OffficialZoba) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage were never friends, they see each other as competitors, They’ve been lowkey dragging “Best Female Artiste In Africa” for years now
Let that sink in !
The beef is beyond photoshopping yansh.
— Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@Baddman20) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade is very annoying.
It’s yansh that is her own problem
Time she’ll use to work on her pangolo music
— P. Diddy (@BadmanSophss) December 21, 2018
If you cant, Yemi Alade can!
Tiwa Savage should understand that not all mothers at the age of 38 will fuck around with a father that's 10yrs younger, who have 3 baby mamas. My point is 'You are not me and I'm not you! pic.twitter.com/Svx2ho1cyE
— The Real LAGOSIAN 🇳🇬 (@iam_realsmith) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage de fight , it’s more than Yansh I’m sure
— Ayodeji (@AyoJaguda) December 21, 2018
Davido vs wizkid
Wilder vs Joshua
Cardi B vs Nicky Minaj
Yemi Alade vs Tiwa savage
All na scam
The only real fight is
ASUU vs Federal Govt
— Black Culture (@iamjinial) December 21, 2018
Even if Tiwa Savage indeed increases her bum in pictures, how does that affect Yemi Alade?
Do their buttocks have an inverse relationship?
— Tee (@VillageGirl___) December 21, 2018
It amazes me how celebrities pull off these fake fights just for publicity stunt and people still always take them seriously. Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are about to release a song together but Agnes is here vexing and taking sides 😂😂😂
— Oscar-Romero (@the_oscaromero) December 21, 2018
No lies, Yemi Alade is more Classic than Tiwa Savage.
— Edwin ℳasobeji (@madeinmwanza) December 21, 2018
Some1 will have four hit singles, you’ll start comparing to yemi alade…none of the two artiste have done half of what yemi alade did in 2014
— YOUR ONE AND ONLY (@iam_tejumola) December 21, 2018
Tiwa Savage Calmly Warns Yemi Alade Before She Roast Her 😂 pic.twitter.com/gYOIxALtxr
— @KampusFlowz (@kampusflowz) December 21, 2018
Yemi Alade was Nigeria's 3rd most viewed artist in 2018, coming behind only Wizkid and Davido but some smelling people will come for her every single time
— Bierechukwu 📿 (@nedu___) December 21, 2018
Between Tiwa savage and Yemi Alade who do u think got an amazing body???
— Galvin 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@iam_mbiatke) December 20, 2018
People that are saying Yemi Alade is better than Tiwa… please can you name 5 hit songs from yemi alade off the top of your head ? Don’t lie, just say the truth. I can name 20 hit songs from Tiwa savage right now! Tiwa is wayyyyy better and you know it!
— Terry (@Terrybrainz) December 21, 2018
Retweet For Tiwa Savage
Like For Yemi Alade.#TiwaSavage vs #YemiAlade pic.twitter.com/L79X7zyyBZ
— QUEEN S (@Queen_Sayx) December 21, 2018