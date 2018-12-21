Nigerians React To Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage 'Bum Bum' Fight

Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the purported feud between singers Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Concise News had reported that the suspected feud started when Yemi Alade took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to throw shots at an unnamed female, who according to her has been photoshopping her bum to deceive her fans on social media.

Yemi Alade warned the individual to stop deceiving fans and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.

She tweeted: “Stop increasing your ynash in your pictures! You know you are straight like “I” embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan”.

Apparently displeased with the post, Tiwa Savage, who thought the message was directed at her, took to Instagram to react.

The Mavin First Lady wrote: “Don’t start a war you cannot finish”, in what appears to be a reaction to Yemi Alade’s post.

Tiwa Savage added: “Trust me I’m not the one. I’m quiet but don’t f**k with me.”

In a swift reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their opinions on the matter with some calling on the singers to focus on important issues.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

While Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are singing panpangolo music, fighting over bum bum & other trivialities, Teni the Entertainer & Simi are gradually taking the top spot. Time will tell. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) December 21, 2018

Am I the last person to know Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage have beef? Since when? — Wᴏʟᴇ́ (@Kingwole) December 21, 2018

Instead of Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade to do giveaway for people, and fight poverty small, they're fighting over bum bum. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage bum bum fight will get more attention than ASUU strike in the next 48 hours. #EndAsuuStrike — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade VS Tiwa Savage are beefing and it’s not even Christmas yet 2019 will be littty pic.twitter.com/erXzyhFNZf — JAGS (@EtniesJags) December 21, 2018

I don’t know why Tiwa Savage is catching feelings, Yemi Alade didn’t tag her to the tweet now. And besides Tiwa Savage is a hot babe with big ass why’s sounding hurt? both of them should just sing together please. — Hotcake 💕💋 (@Hotcake_xx) December 21, 2018

Next thing you’ll hear is Tiwa Savage featuring Yemi Alade in song No be me una go confuse 🙇‍♂️ — Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) December 21, 2018

From Olamide and Lil Kesh to Yemi Alade and Tiwa, but Asuu strike wont Trend. — Drink Water ❄ (@OSCARanking) December 21, 2018

Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade Fight, after watching their fans tear each other apart Tiwa will do a concert & invite Yemi Alade. Both of them cashout & make headlines pic.twitter.com/c2hwooaO5i — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 21, 2018

You too you are there putting mouth inside Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade's "bum bum fight", lmao, has anybody sent you small money for christmas ehn? Small christmass change ? EhnTell me? pic.twitter.com/oA8V2fIMFc — Oriire (@Orire_) December 21, 2018

Unpopular opinion: niniola and teni are both better musicians than yemi alade — TOBEX👑 (@manliketobex) December 21, 2018

Truth be told, Tiwa is currently not on Yemi Alade's level at all! 🙄🙄😩 pic.twitter.com/wjqWPZyRUF — Osirmah (@osirmah) December 21, 2018

The reason why Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage is fighting should be best known to wizkid. I don’t trust that star boy… 😂😂😂😂😂 — AFROBADOO MEDIA || SM Mavin (@OTUNBAAFROBADOO) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade: Stop increasing your bum bum in your pictures Tiwa Savage: pic.twitter.com/OzRCwybOEX — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 21, 2018

I'm thinking … Tiwa Savage & Yemi Alade should just release twerk videos and let's end this beef. Who is with me?? pic.twitter.com/q1So2YxyMr — Faithful Player (@Motion_Twits) December 21, 2018

No lies, Yemi Alade is more Classic than Tiwa Savage. 🙂 — 🇳🇬 Nigeria Epic TV (@nigeria_epic_tv) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade didn't mention names.

Tiwa Savage didn't tell us who she was referring to.

How we take reach here? 😂 — DEBAYOR (@Afolabibayor) December 21, 2018

Meanwhile Teni is giving us back to back hits.

.

Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are arguing about Bum Bum.

.

Ijebu-Ode Cardi B & Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/2Iq0NkT6eG — The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) December 21, 2018

I will rather be a 38 years sexy tiwa savage than to be a 20's yemi alade😂😂😂 Yemi alade Every were puff puff, u go fuck that one u go dey breath through ear, head, testes😂😂😂😂 — 🇳🇬🇳🇬//|)🌹🌹 🐍🐍 (@mistamd001) December 21, 2018

Tiwa savage isn't Yemi Alade's mate in anyway. I wonder how you people listen to Yemi Alade's songs, they sound like songs they use for igbo cultural dance. — Oluwafunmilayo 🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) December 21, 2018

Yemi alade has always been jealous of Tiwa savage Tiwa is miles ahead of her and it’s giving her sleepless nights The only artist currently better than Tiwa in Africa are wiz, davido and Burna So make Yemi alade the cultural dancer relax — Terry (@Terrybrainz) December 21, 2018

Some peeps keep saying Yemi Alade is not on Tiwa Savage's level. Seriously? Yemi Alade was Nigeria's 3rd most viewed artist in 2018 behind Wizkid and Davido, She doesn't need Wizkid to be relevant abeg! — The Real LAGOSIAN 🇳🇬 (@iam_realsmith) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade drop one innocent tweet, just 1 oh, Tiwa Savage respond with 4 defensive tweets. Han Han, aunty Tiwa, Mourinho resume work for your office ni? Come think of it, Yemi Alade didn't mention her name oh.#ComeMakeWeYarn — Akinboye Akinpelumi (@Akin_akinboye) December 21, 2018

Wait, where is Tiwa Savage name in this Tweet? Make una free Yemi Alade I beg.#ComeMakeWeYarn https://t.co/3qlSjzkupN — Akinboye Akinpelumi (@Akin_akinboye) December 21, 2018

If yemi alade don’t geddifokkof with her bloated self. Loud mouthed glutton . — Mandy🌚 (@MaPrLo2) December 21, 2018

How many undergraduates do we have on twitter & are currently home due to the ASUU strike? Does the strike not bother you? can't you all speak up and make #EndASUUstrike trend? The energy ya'll spend tweeting about Olamide, Tiwa & Yemi Alade etc can be used to talk about ASUU — Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) December 21, 2018

Even Twitter made it obvious.

Trending

1. Yemi Alade

2. Tiwa Savage We all know Yemi Alade is a better singer, better dancer and body na killer. Yemi is also witty. An African King 👑 I Stan.

Tiwa Savage is good too but person

Pass nii — Daddy Chula 👑 (@OffficialZoba) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage were never friends, they see each other as competitors, They’ve been lowkey dragging “Best Female Artiste In Africa” for years now Let that sink in ! The beef is beyond photoshopping yansh. — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@Baddman20) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade is very annoying.

It’s yansh that is her own problem

Time she’ll use to work on her pangolo music — P. Diddy (@BadmanSophss) December 21, 2018

If you cant, Yemi Alade can!

Tiwa Savage should understand that not all mothers at the age of 38 will fuck around with a father that's 10yrs younger, who have 3 baby mamas. My point is 'You are not me and I'm not you! pic.twitter.com/Svx2ho1cyE — The Real LAGOSIAN 🇳🇬 (@iam_realsmith) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage de fight , it’s more than Yansh I’m sure — Ayodeji (@AyoJaguda) December 21, 2018

Davido vs wizkid

Wilder vs Joshua

Cardi B vs Nicky Minaj

Yemi Alade vs Tiwa savage All na scam

The only real fight is

ASUU vs Federal Govt — Black Culture (@iamjinial) December 21, 2018

Even if Tiwa Savage indeed increases her bum in pictures, how does that affect Yemi Alade? Do their buttocks have an inverse relationship? — Tee (@VillageGirl___) December 21, 2018

It amazes me how celebrities pull off these fake fights just for publicity stunt and people still always take them seriously. Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are about to release a song together but Agnes is here vexing and taking sides 😂😂😂 — Oscar-Romero (@the_oscaromero) December 21, 2018

No lies, Yemi Alade is more Classic than Tiwa Savage. — Edwin ℳasobeji (@madeinmwanza) December 21, 2018

Some1 will have four hit singles, you’ll start comparing to yemi alade…none of the two artiste have done half of what yemi alade did in 2014 — YOUR ONE AND ONLY (@iam_tejumola) December 21, 2018

Tiwa Savage Calmly Warns Yemi Alade Before She Roast Her 😂 pic.twitter.com/gYOIxALtxr — @KampusFlowz (@kampusflowz) December 21, 2018

Yemi Alade was Nigeria's 3rd most viewed artist in 2018, coming behind only Wizkid and Davido but some smelling people will come for her every single time — Bierechukwu 📿 (@nedu___) December 21, 2018

Between Tiwa savage and Yemi Alade who do u think got an amazing body??? — Galvin 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@iam_mbiatke) December 20, 2018