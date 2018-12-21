Nigerians React To Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage 'Bum Bum' Fight
Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Mixed reactions by Nigerians have greeted the purported feud between singers Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Concise News had reported that the suspected feud started when Yemi Alade took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to throw shots at an unnamed female, who according to her has been photoshopping her bum to deceive her fans on social media.

Yemi Alade warned the individual to stop deceiving fans and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.

She tweeted: “Stop increasing your ynash in your pictures! You know you are straight like “I” embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan”.

Apparently displeased with the post, Tiwa Savage, who thought the message was directed at her, took to Instagram to react.

The Mavin First Lady wrote:  “Don’t start a war you cannot finish”, in what appears to be a reaction to Yemi Alade’s post.

Tiwa Savage added: “Trust me I’m not the one. I’m quiet but don’t f**k with me.”

In a swift reaction, Nigerians took to Twitter to air their opinions on the matter with some calling on the singers to focus on important issues.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

