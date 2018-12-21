

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Friday, Dec. 21st.

The Organised Labour has given the Federal Government till December 31 to send the tripartite committee report on N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC), took the decision after a joint meeting in Lagos. The unions gave the ultimatum following President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that a “high powered technical committee” would be set up to device ways to ensure that its implementation did not lead to an increase in the level of borrowing.

The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki has sued workers of the National Assembly for embarking on an industrial action over unpaid allowances. In a an ex-parte motion issued by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja, and which was signed by the Assistant Chief Registrar, Hauwa Yakubu, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara sought a restraining order stopping the workers under the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) from proceeding on strike.

The Nigerian senate has confirmed the appointment of Professor Bolaji Owasanoye as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission. The senate also confirmed eight others as members of the board of the anti-corruption body.

Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) has gone down from $2.319 billion to $631 million within three weeks, the country’s Ministry of Finance has said. Mahmoud Dutse, who is Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, told newsmen on Wednesday that the Federal Government withdrew from the account to settle the last tranche of the Paris Club Refund.

The Nasarawa State Police Command have said former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was murdered in the company of his friends. Badeh, on Tuesday, was killed by some unknown gunmen along the Abuja-Keffi road while returning from his farm. A statement by the Command on Wednesday noted that the unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on his moving vehicle.

The governor of the state of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has said that lawmakers who jeered at President Muhammadu Buhari during his 2019 budget proposal presentation were poorly raised by their parents. And speaking with newsmen at the end of the Anchor Borrowers Programme Gala Night at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night, Bello commended Buhari for remaining calm.

The House of Representatives has recommended the arrest of senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla. The house asked the inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and prosecute the presidential aide for allegedly being in possession of a fake West African Examination Council (WAEC) result. The house also recommended the withdrawal of his law degree and law school certificate obtained with the result.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, says she would address the increasing unemployment rate in the country if she emerges in 2019. Ezekwesili gave Nigerians the assurance while reacting to the Q4 2017 to Q3 2018 job report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

Barack Obama surprised patients when he delivered gifts at a children’s hospital in Washington on Wednesday. The former president wore a Santa hat and carried a sack of presents over his shoulder as he surprised patients and their parents at the hospital, Children’s National Health System, in the north-east part of the capital.

The Super Eagles have ended year 2018 as the fourth best team in Africa and 44th in the world, following the ranking for December released on Thursday by global football’s governing body, Fifa. Meanwhile, fellow west Africans Senegal finished the year as the continent’s number one team and 23rd in the world, while Tunisia, Morocco and DR Congo complete the top five in Africa.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.