The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has stated that the country is collapsing under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Abia on Wednesday, Secondus accused President Buhari of not being in charge of his government.

He stated that the high level of insecurity led to the assassination of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.

Secondus said: “Our country is in distress. Our economy has collapsed. Security has collapsed. Badeh was killed because there is no security; you can see where we are today.

“Buhari is not in charge. He is not worried about what Nigerians are suffering. He is passing the bulk. Atiku will not pass the bulk; he will take full responsibility of the economy and the country.

“We must weep for our country. In the last three years, we are lagging behind in virtually every sector.

“APC is dancing on the grave of farmers killed by herdsmen. Farmers no longer go to their farms. Atiku’s priority is to provide security and the next thing is to unlock the abundant potentials of the country.”