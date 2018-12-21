Mr Eazi Deletes Tweet Endorsing 'Logo Benz' By Lil Kesh

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, has deleted a tweet endorsing “Logo Benz”, a new song released by Lil Kesh, a Nigerian rapper.

Concise News had reported earlier that Lil Kesh, a former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.

The new anthem which was produced by Rexxie talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.

Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.

In the song, Olamide could be heard saying: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo,” Olamide said in the song.

After the song was released, Mr Eaze took to Twitter to endorse the song, saying: “I love this Lil Kesh x Olamide … Logo Benz”.

Mr Eazi, however, deleted the tweet after series of backlashes from Nigerians regarding the lyrics of the new song.