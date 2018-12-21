The Founder of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu, has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences.

The Academy is responsible for staging the world famous International Emmy Awards which recognizes excellence in the television industry globally.

While announcing the feat on her Instagram page, she stated that it will aid the global recognition and acceptance of the Nigerian film industry.

Mo Abudu wrote: “I am pleased about this appointment because it will be an enabler for the recognition of our work in TV and film across the globe. And I mean “Our” as in our work from Nigeria.

“As a member of the board, I join a select group of about 100 Directors who are international executives from leading channels, production and distribution companies.

“I am expected to attend board and members meetings three or four times a year. It’s time to change the narrative and get our stories told.”

In October, Mo was included in The Powerlist’s top 100 most influential people of African and Caribbean heritage in the UK, alongside Meghan Markle, Anthony Joshua and Lewis Hamilton.