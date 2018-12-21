Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, has attracted the interest of Atletico Madrid as the club is willing to offer €40m for the Villarreal man.

Chukwueze, 19, has been on impressive form for the Spanish side since breaking onto the scene and has attracted Atletico’s interest.

According to reports from Spain, the Nigerian is tipped to replace Vitolo who has not been impressed Diego Simeone.

Vitolo may likely return to Sevilla in January and Chukwueze is now a favorite to replace the player.

The player has scored in La Liga, Europa League, and Copa Del Rey so far in the ongoing campaign.