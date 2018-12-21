U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery on Friday to remove two malignant nodules from her left lung, the Supreme Court has said.

It said she was “resting comfortably” after the surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and there was no evidence of any remaining disease.

“Currently, no further treatment is planned,” the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg, the eldest member of the court and the senior justice of its liberal wing, underwent a pulmonary lobectomy.

Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests she received while being treated for rib fractures sustained in a fall last month. Both nodules were found to be malignant during an initial evaluation.

Ginsburg was recovering from three rib fractures she sustained after falling in her office on November 7.

On Saturday, she told an audience in New York that she was “almost repaired” and had returned to doing her full workouts with her physical trainer after initially limiting her workouts to her lower body. Ginsburg did not miss any oral arguments because of her injury.

Ginsburg has quickly recovered from a number of health issues in recent years. The former ACLU litigator has survived multiple bouts with cancer, and in 2014 underwent a procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery.