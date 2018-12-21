Forbes has named Jay-Z as the richest musician in America in its latest annual ranking of celebrity wealth with a net worth of $900m.

According to the Forbes rich list of celebrities, the hip-hop artiste trailed George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Michael Jordan in that order.

Jay-Z has a stake in several companies like Roc Nation, his streaming service Tidal, and alcohol Armand de Brignac and D’Ussé.

This means he has overtaken rapper Diddy, who previously held the title.

List of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities of 2018

1. George Lucas (net worth $5.4 billion)

2. Steven Spielberg ($3.7 billion)

3. Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion)

4. Michael Jordan ($1.7 billion)

5. Tie − Kylie Jenner ($900 million)

5. Tie − Jay-Z ($900 million)

7. David Copperfield ($875 million)

8. Diddy ($825 million)

9. Tie − Tiger Woods ($800 million)

9. Tie − James Patterson ($800 million)