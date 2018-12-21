Gatwick Airport, London’s second-largest air hub, reopened early Friday after being shut for 36 hours amid multiple sightings of drones flying illegally in the runway area, in what officials described as a “deliberate act” meant to disrupt air travel that did just that for 120,000 stranded passengers.

As the authorities continuing to hunt for the culprit, or culprits, behind the incursions, airport officials said the 700 arrivals and departures scheduled for Friday were not likely to go as planned. As of about 8:30 a.m., 100 flights had been canceled.

Chris Woodroofe, chief operating officer for Gatwick Airport, told the BBC on Friday that the airport was taking extra steps to protect air travel.

“We have been working overnight with the police, with a number of government agencies and with the military to put in place additional mitigating measures,” he said, declining to provide details.

The shutdown — which, except for one 45-minute stretch, ran from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday — scrambled hundreds of flights, stranded tens of thousands of passengers and reduced the British government to playing cat-and-mouse with the rogue drones.

About 20 police units searched the perimeter of the airfield on Thursday for the devices’ operators. By nightfall, the government said it would deploy the military in a bid to reopen the airport, although it was not clear what role it would play.

The episode was proving not only a humiliation for aviation officials but also the starkest evidence to date of how vulnerable airports across the world are to the readily available flying devices.

“Over 90 percent of airports in the world are unprepared for drones,” said Tim Bean, the founder and chief executive of Fortem Technologies, which is testing a drone defense system on several American runways.

Chris Grayling, Britain’s transportation minister, acknowledged as much in an interview with the BBC on Friday.

“We’re going to have to learn very quickly from what’s happened,” Mr. Grayling said, describing the episode as “unprecedented, anywhere in the world.” He told the BBC that security officials had matters in hand, and that the airport would not reopen unless officials believed there would be no further disruptions. He added that security was being increased at the country’s other airports to prevent similar drone incursions.

The police in Sussex, outside London, were combing through hundreds of tips that had come in since Thursday, and said on Twitter that they were focusing their investigation on the “identity or location of the #drone operator.” They said there were “no indications to suggest this is terror related.”

Airport employees first spotted a pair of drones flying over the perimeter fence and into the runway area around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The devices reappeared Thursday morning, and the police searched the perimeter of the airfield for the drones’ operators.

The ability of a relatively small drone to shut down a huge part of infrastructure serving a large city like London has raised questions about the regulations in place to deal with these small machines, particularly as ownership of drones proliferates.

The last 36 hours have demonstrated that there is “an awful lot more work that needs to be done across the U.K. and internationally to address the risk of drones to airports,” Mr. Woodroofe said. “ The reality is that, as we sit here today, there is no commercial solution that’s licensed to operate at airports that’s proven, and so you’re absolutely right — we have called in government agencies and the military to assist us in getting Gatwick Airport back open again to counteract this unprecedented event, this criminal act.”