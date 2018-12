Property worth millions of naira have been gutted by fire at the Keffi market in Nasararwa State, northern Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the inferno gutted the Keffi market in the early hours of Friday but the cause is, however, yet to be identified.

Some of the victims who spoke to Channels Television decried that a similar incident occurs every end of the year.

The victims called on the government to intervene immediately and come up with strategies to avoid a recurrence.