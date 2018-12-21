Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Friday presented a sum of N129.9bn appropriation bill before the State House of Assembly for passage.

The budget composed of N57bn for capital expenditure and N72bn as recurrent expenditure.

The budget tagged Budget of Restoration was presented before the Speaker, Hon Adeniran Alagbada and other members of the Assembly for passage.

The Assembly complex witnessed a frenzied mood, as party leaders and loyalists of the Governor thronged the palatial premises of the legislative building to give support.

In the proposal, infrastructure takes the largest share and will gulp a sum of N40, 122, 788, 579.83 while a total of N33, 393, 440, 901.80 was earmarked for social investment drive.

Fayemi praised the assembly for their commitment to the State, saying the objective of the budget estimate is to drive the four cardinal objectives of his administration, anchored on; Knowledge economy, social investment, infrastructure and Human capital development and Agriculture and Rural Development.

He said the budget was judiciously tailored towards good governance and speedy economic recovery for Ekiti state and its people.

“Mr Speaker, the budget encapsulates the plans, policies and programmes of this administration. I equally want to assure you that the needed resources to ensure the success of its provisions shall be effectively sourced.

“I urge you for timely consideration to the passage of this revenue and expenditure estimate as 2019 is already here,” Fayemi stated.

Fayemi said for smooth sail and passage of the appropriation bill, that he sought the inputs of all relevant stakeholders and reflected the collective aspiration, needs and demands for sustainable growth and development across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker said the task of rebuilding Ekiti to a model requires the services and collaboration of the three arms of government, assuring that never again shall the State House of Assembly engage the executive in battle of wit and control.

Alagbada said the political events of the recent time had made Ekiti a laughing stock in the comity of states, saying the state stands a chance of recovering fast with Dr Fayemi, an accomplished scholar, in the saddle of governance.

He assured that the budget proposal shall be granted expeditious passage in the overall interest of the State.