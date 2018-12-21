Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that the former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, was assassinated.

Badeh, who served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff from October 4, 2012, to January 16, 2014, and as the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces of Nigeria from January 16, 2014, to July 13, 2015, was shot dead on Tuesday evening.

In a post on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode revealed that he paid the family of the late Chief of Air Staff a visit.

He wrote: “Visited the home of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh to commiserate with his family today. Based on all I heard I have no doubt that it was an assassination.

“He actually had 4 security men with him when he was murdered. Not one of them was wounded or killed. Seems strange to me!”