Arik Air has announced that there will be disruptions in some of its flight routes during the Yuletide season.

The airline in a statement issued on Thursday attributed the situation to “operational issues and adverse weather conditions”.

Arik said some coastal areas in the southern and eastern parts of the country will be most affected.

“The management of Arik Air regrets to inform our esteemed customers that there will be a slight disruption during this yuletide due to some operational issues and adverse weather conditions in the coastal areas, especially Benin, Enugu, Asaba and Warri,” the statement read.

“Therefore some flights may either be rescheduled or cancelled, subject to aircraft and airport closure time constraints.

“We regret the inconveniences this disruption will cause our customers and want to assure them of our sincere efforts to reducing the impact to the barest minimum.”

While assuring its customers of commitment to their safety, Arik said alternative arrangements would be put in place for those affected.

“Our staff shall contact customers affected by this disruption, making alternative arrangements for them or refunds as the case may be,” it said.

“Arik wishes to assure that it considers the safety of customers and crew as paramount. Arik will therefore only operate safe and secure flights. All hands are also on deck to make all flight experiences pleasurable,” the statement added.