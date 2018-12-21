Edo State Government said it has resolved to pay to pay the new minimum wage.

It says it does not require the advice of the Nigeria Labour Congress to include the N30,000 minimum wage in its 2019 budget.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki has promised to pay the wage any time it is approved.

Osagie stated that workers in the state were already aware of the state government commitment to pay to new wage.

He said the state government has since increased the minimum wage to N25,000.