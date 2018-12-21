The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in Akwa Ibom State, has shut down 46 fuel stations operating without a license as well as those found under-dispensing the petroleum products.

This was made known by DPR Head of Operations, Olusegun Dabor, during a routine inspection of fuel stations on Thursday.

Dabor said the fuel stations were sealed starting from the beginning of this December till date.

He said: “The department has sealed 30 fuel stations without an operational license and 16 stations were under dispensing their products.

“Those filling stations under dispensing, we have to come back and check if their pump is working before we can unseal them.”

He noted that the department was on aggressive surveillance to check the activities of petroleum products during the yuletide season.

Daboh said that the names of the defaulters would be given to the sister agencies for further prosecution.