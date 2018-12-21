Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan in a swap deal with Alvaro Morata.

According to Sky in Italy, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has huge respect for Higuain, who he worked with at Napoli and was interested in bringing to Chelsea in the summer.

Sky in Italy understands Morata is keen to return to Italy having previously spent two years with Juventus where he won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias.

However, the deal would be complicated by the fact that Higuain is on loan at AC Milan from Juventus.

Higuain scored 36 league goals in the one season he worked with Sarri before leaving the San Paolo to join Juventus.

He was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer but joined Milan in a £16.3m loan deal, with the club having an option to buy him permanently for £32.6m.

At his news conference on Friday, Sarri called Higuain a “wonderful player” but refused to discuss a potential move for the Argentinian.

“As you know, I like him very much. He is a wonderful player, a wonderful man,” Sarri said.

“But I don’t want to talk about Higuain. I have two strikers, two-and-a-half at the moment, and Gonzalo is playing for AC Milan. It’s better not to talk about him at the moment.”

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea have deployed Eden Hazard as a false nine on a number of occasions this season, with Morata struggling for form and Olivier Giroud scoring just once in the Premier League.