Police operatives have arrested a suspected leader of Boko Haram in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, spokesman for the force has confirmed.

Concise News understands that the suspect, simply identified as Umar, was arrested on Thursday by men of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

According to spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood, the police had arrested four members of Umar’s gang three weeks ago in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, located in the north-central part of Africa’s most populous nation.

But the suspect, Moshood said, fled with gunshot wounds.

He reportedly said the police were able to track him down in Lagos, where he was receiving treatment for his wounds.

Moshood explained, according to a report by Channels TV, that the suspected along with the others carried out the Nyanya bombings in Abuja in 2015.

He said they also carried out the attack on a location in Gwagwalada area of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.