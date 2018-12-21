Biafra: Minister Reveals How He Made Buhari Release Nnamdi Kanu

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says he advised the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Concise News recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, granted bail to the IPOB leader.

Kanu, who had described himself as the ‘Lion of Biafra’, was granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako on health grounds.

Speaking on the development, Malami in a five-paragraph affidavit he filed before the Abuja division of the high court, said he persuaded the Federal Government to release Kanu on bail.

Malami also said he advised President Buhari to release a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The Attorney General of the Federation said this while defending reason the court should not strip him of the rank of SAN for encouraging the Federal Government to ignore six separate court orders that granted bail to Dasuki.

Malami said he had never at any point in time backed Buhari’s refusal to release Dasuki who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), since December 29, 2015.

The minister, in the affidavit that was deposed by one of the senior lawyers in his chambers, Ballah Ali, told the court that he also convinced Federal Government to pay N135 million as compensation to families of deceased and injured victims of the invasion of an uncompleted building in Apo area of Abuja by DSS in 2013, a sequel to the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC.