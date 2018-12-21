Beef Alert: Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage In 'Bum Bum' Fight?

It appears Nigeria and Africa biggest female music stars, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are not in good terms, this can be attributed to their recent posts on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

The suspected feud started when Yemi Alade took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to throw shots at an unnamed female, who according to her has been photoshopping her bum to deceive her fans on social media.

Yemi Alade warned the individual to stop deceiving fans and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.

She tweeted: “Stop increasing your ynash in your pictures! You know you are straight like “I” embrace your real self ! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan”.

Apparently displeased with the post, Tiwa Savage, who thought the message was directed at her, took to Instagram to react.

The Mavin First Lady wrote: “Don’t start a war you cannot finish”, in what appears to be a reaction to Yemi Alade’s post.

Tiwa Savage added: “Trust me I’m not the one. I’m quiet but don’t f**k with me.”