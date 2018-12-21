The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, urged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop claiming projects initiated by the past governments.

He made this known while reacting to the inauguration of the new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by President Buhari on Thursday.

The Waziri of Adamawa noted that most of the developmental projects so far inaugurated by Buhari were initiated and mostly fully paid for by the past PDP administrations, therefore the present government can’t take the credit for them.

In a statement, Atiku’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, said: “It needs to be emphasised that new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is among the many projects conceived and started by the immediate past PDP administration of Jonathan.

“The last administration had obtained a $500 million facility from the Chinese Exim Bank, with additional funding of $100 million from Nigeria to build four international terminals in Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

“We understand that governance is a continuum and that’s why there should not be unnecessary orgasms by sympathizers of the Buhari’s administration in trying to change the narrative that the new terminal and the one earlier commissioned in Port Harcourt were achievements of the Buhari administration.

“Isn’t it strange that the APC is now resorting to projects conceived and executed by PDP as its achievements in office after spending almost four years in office with nothing to show for it?”