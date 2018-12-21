The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned individuals against playing politics with security matters.

The call was made in a statement on Thursday by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Alex Kalejaiye.

He said: “Those playing politics with the security and peace of the state should urgently desist forthwith and join hands with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to implement to the fullest his laudable plans for the state.

“The governor should be commended for his untiring efforts to ensure that the ugly development of kidnapping and other vices in the state are timely nipped in the bud.”

“Contrary to the position of the opposition, the administration seeks better and secured living situations for the good and peace-loving people of Ondo state.

“While it is unethical to discuss security measures in the public, suffice it to say that recent comprehensive security meetings with major stakeholders are geared towards a kidnapping-free state,” Kalejaiye added.

Some individuals and opposition party had accused the state government of inability to ensure safety of citizens, following cases of kidnapping in the state in recent times.