Alexis Sanchez has denied a newspaper report claiming he bet £20,000 with team-mate Marcos Rojo on whether Jose Mourinho would be sacked by Manchester United.

The Sun reported on Friday that Sanchez took to a Whatsapp group containing United players following Mourinho’s sacking, saying “Patience is all it takes”, and telling Rojo he now owed him £20,000.

However, Sanchez has denied the report, writing on Twitter alongside a picture of The Sun’s story: “This is FALSE!!!

He wrote, “José gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him. We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect.

“I can’t wait to help the team! Good luck tomorrow family!”

Sanchez was signed from Arsenal in January but has struggled to find his best form for United.