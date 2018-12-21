Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez has asked team-mate Marcos Rojo to pay him £20,000 over the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Concise News understands that the Chilean bet the amount with the defender that the Portuguese would be sacked.

According to reports, the Chilean sent a message to the players’ WhatApp group celebrating Mourinho’s departure as he claimed he was now owed the aforementioned amount.

“I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k,” The Sun reported.

Sanchez, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, and midfielder Paul Pogba are understood to have endured long-running feuds with Mourinho.

It was learned that Michael Carrick was forced to intervene as the players celebrated news of Mourinho’s departure.

Mourinho, 55, was sent packing after two-and-a-half years in charge of the Red Devils, who are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who spanked them 3-1 on Sunday.

Under the Portuguese, the most successful club in the Premier League suffered their worst start to a campaign for 28 years.