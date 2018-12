Flights were suspended again on Friday at London’s Gatwick Airport after another suspected drone sighting.

The suspension follows three days of Christmas getaway disruption at one of Europe’s busiest air hubs.

Flights had resumed earlier on Friday after military resources were brought in to deal with an earlier drone problem, but a spokeswoman said the runway had been brought to a standstill once more following a fresh “suspected drone sighting” at around 1710 GMT.