’70 CSOs’ Endorse APC's Sanwo-Olu Ahead 2019

About 70 civil society groups in Lagos state, Nigeria’s commercial city, have reportedly endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2019 governorship election in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A statement issued by the campaign of the APC candidate, listed the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Humanity Services Project (HSP), Centre for 21st Century Issues (C2CI), United Action for Democracy (UAD) and Free Bond Labour Services (FBLS) among the organisations in support of Sanwo-Olu.

According to the groups, the decision to endorse Sanwo-Olu was based on the outcome of the integrity test conducted on all the gubernatorial candidates in the state, in which the APC candidate came top.

The leader of the groups, Rasaq Olokoba, was quoted saying the candidate symbolise the progressive thinking and yearnings of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state.

His words: “There is a resolve that Lagos state will never fall in the hands of reactionary leaders. What we have witnessed is successive progressive government in this state,” Olokoba was quoted to have said.

“So we are very delighted that a great leader like Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of the APC.

“We know his contributions to progressive movement and the less privileged of the society, who are the major interests of all of us here. We want a government that will listen to and answer the cries of the people with little or no voice in the society.

“So we are very convinced that Sanwo-Olu is the answer. He has overwhelmingly surpassed other candidates in our integrity test. That’s the reason we are openly endorsing him and giving our commitment to his victory in the coming election. Lagos state is certainly on another glorious journey of welfarism and good governance.”

On her part, the director of Centre for 21st Century Issues, Titilope Akosa, said it was important for the state to continue to lead on all development fronts, adding that she was certain Sanwo-Olu was up to the task of taking Lagos to greater heights.

Commenting, Sanwo-Olu said the civil society groups were the eyes and ears of the vulnerable people in the society.

Sanwo-Olu also described them as the watchdog consistently putting the government on its toes to perform optimally.

His words: “I want to assure you that you’ve found a partner in me. I value your role in building a better society. That’s why we are committed to opening access to government to achieve our dream of greater Lagos,” he said.

“With this partnership, I’m absolutely certain that we will reach the Lagos of our dreams sooner than envisaged.”